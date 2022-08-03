Viruman trailer is out! The trailer video sees Karthi in a totally action-packed avatar. The movie promises to be a mass entertainer. Helmed by M Muthaiah, the Tamil film stars Karthi, debutant Aditi Shankar in key roles and Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Karunas in supporting roles. Viruman New Release Date: Karthi’s Film Gets Preponed to August 12 (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)