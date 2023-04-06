Legal trouble for Tamil actor Vishal as The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the south star from releasing any films until he creates an interest-bearing fixed deposit worth ₹15 crores in connection with a suit moved by Lyca Productions for recovery of ₹21.29 crore from him. This means Vishal's upcoming release Veerame Vaagai Soodum won't release anytime soon. Lal Salaam: Shooting of Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth Santhosh’s Film Starts on the Occasion of Holi 2023; Check Out the New Poster.

