Vishnu Vishal is (almost) nude in his latest pics on social media. Following the footsteps of Ranveer Singh, the South star today dropped a few hot clicks online that see him lying on bed posing naked. The photos flash his sexy body wherein he has covered his private part with a blanket. He also mentioned that it's wife Jwala Gutta who is the photographer. Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot Gets a Fashionable Makeover From Myntra (View Pic).

Vishnu Vishal Almost Naked Pics:

Well... joining the trend ! P.S Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer... pic.twitter.com/kcvxYC40RU — VISHNU VISHAL (VV) (@TheVishnuVishal) July 23, 2022

