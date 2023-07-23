Vrushabha is the upcoming pan-India starring Mohanlal in the lead along with Shanaya Kapoor, Roshann Meka, Zahrah Khan among others. The shooting of the epic action-entertainer has commenced and the Malayalam superstar has shared a few pics online. He tweeted, “As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings.” Vrushabha: Anil Kapoor Showers Love on Niece Shanaya Kapoor As She Bags Debut Pan-India Film.

Shooting Of Vrushabha Begins

Vrushabha takes its first step towards the frame! As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings. pic.twitter.com/RM1uIkeJp2 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 23, 2023

