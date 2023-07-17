Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, gave a shoutout to his brother Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor as she bagged her debut pan-India film.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a monochrome picture of Shanaya and wrote, “This is the beginning like no other, and we are so incredibly happy to witness your dreams turning into reality. May this project be the first of many remarkable achievements in your shining career. We believe in you wholeheartedly, and we couldn’t be more proud! Boundless love, unwavering support and hearts bursting with pride, always!”

Also Read | Gadar 2 Song Khairiyat Teaser: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma Star in First Glimpse of This Moving Track (Watch Video).

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to star in Megastar Mohanlal’s upcoming pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’.

Even before the release of her debut film ‘Bedhadak’, Shanaya signed her new movie.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Did You Know Christopher Nolan's Daughter Flora Plays a Small Role in His Upcoming Film? Director Reveals Why He Chose Her.

Apart from her, the film will also star, Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Few days ago, producer Ektaa made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is slated to release in 2024.

Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Anil’s work front, he recently received a lot of praise for his performance in the series ‘The Night Manager – Part 2’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

He will be next seen in the aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)