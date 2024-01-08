Yash Heads to Visit Families of Fans Who Died of Electrocution While Putting Up His Birthday Banners in Karnataka's Gadag District (Watch Video)

Three of Yash's fans met a tragic fate while setting up birthday banners for the Kannada superstar in Surangi, Karnataka, suffering electrocution.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2024 08:43 PM IST

Electrocution tragically claimed the lives of three devoted fans as they set up birthday banners in Yash's honour. Responding promptly to the devastating loss, Yash personally visited the grieving families in Hubbali, Karnataka. Despite the swarm of paparazzi and fans encircling his car, Yash, donning a simple white shirt with his hair tied back, navigated through the crowd. This heart-rending incident unfolded in Surangi village, Lakshmeshwar taluk, Bengaluru stemming from the enthusiastic installation of Yash's birthday flex, leading to the deaths of Hanamanta Harijan, age 21, Murali Nadavinamani, age 20, and Naveen Ghazi, age 19. Yash Expresses Gratitude for Upcoming Movie ‘Toxic', Actor Drops Message for Fans Ahead of 38th Birthday; See Update!.

Yash On His Way to Meet Families  of Deceased Fans:

