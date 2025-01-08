On the occasion of Yash’s birthday today, January 8, the makers of Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have treated fans with an exciting sneak peek, offering a glimpse of the actor’s intense new look. In the one-minute video, Yash makes a swag-filled entry into a casino, dressed in an all-white ensemble with a stylish hat. Stepping out from a vintage car, smoking cigar, he strides confidently into the casino, where the atmosphere is charged with glamour, drama and a hint of danger, as men and women indulge in gambling and drugs. With suspense oozing from every frame, this captivating teaser promises a thrilling experience, and Yash’s bold new avatar in Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film is sure to leave fans eagerly awaiting more. Produced by KVN Productions, the release date for Toxic is yet to be announced. Yash Birthday: Stylish Clicks of the 'Toxic' Actor that You Must Check Out.

Watch ‘Toxic’ Birthday Peek Video Below:

