Kannada actor Yash was snapped on the streets of Mumbai. The actor is currently in the city for the filming of his upcoming project Toxic. He was not alone; the actor was spotted with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children. Yash was carrying his son Yatharv, in his arms while Radhika and daughter, Arya, walked ahead. Yash even took a moment to pose for quick photos with his devoted fans, including a young follower. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi play key roles in the film. ‘Toxic’ Movie To Not Release in April 2025; Yash Shares New Updates About His Film With Geetu Mohandas (Watch Video).

Rocking Star Yash Spends Time With Wife Radhika Pandit and Children in Mumbai Amid ‘Toxic’ Shoot

