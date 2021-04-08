Puneeth Rajkumar's film Yuvarathnaa to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from April 9. This comes just after 8 days of theatrical release due to new COVID-19 restrictions. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the story of the film is about education mafia and abuse of power. The action-drama also stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film was released on theatres on April 1, 2021 in Kannada along with the Telugu dubbed version.

