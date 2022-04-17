This will definitely excite any 2NE1 fans as the South Korean girl group gang reunited to perform as four, first time in 6 years at Coachella 2022. They performed to their hit track "I Am The Best" and made the crowd go crazy. Coachella 2022: Harry Styles Makes the Crowd Go Gaga as He Duets With Shania Twain (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The #Coachella crowd goes crazy as #2NE1 reunite to perform their hit song “I Am The Best.” https://t.co/YZTo9Mp2mR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2022

