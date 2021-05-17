The trailer of the much-anticipated second season on Manoj Baypayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer, The Family Man 2, will be out on May 19. The release date of the series is speculated to be around the first or the second week of June.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

. @Samanthaprabhu2 's Hindi debut #TheFamilyMan2 trailer will be out on May 19th.. The series will premiere on June 1st or 2nd week.. pic.twitter.com/mbEGoS4OIh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)