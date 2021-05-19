The trailer of The Family Man season 2 was unveiled a few hours ago. While Manoj Baypayee, Samantha Akkineni and the entire team of the series is being lauded by the audience, Tamil audience is upset about the ill representation of the community in the show.

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils is trending on Twitter as the Tamil audience has taken offence over certain scenes in the trailer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Hey Samantha @Samanthaprabhu2, Don't ever play with the sentiments of Tamils. Soon you will be Kicked off from Tamil Industry.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/RqXI8AijRr — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) May 19, 2021

Fans Said They Will Unsubscribe Amazon Prime

Another Angry Tweet

This Family Man 2 storyline depicting the presence of ISIS in Tamil Nadu and the LTTE as terrorists is portrayed as happening in Chennai !! #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj pic.twitter.com/UGtw6NQ6YZ — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

Fans Urge Tamil Nadu CM To Look Into The Matter

Dear @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin Tamil Nadu cradle, incubation ground for terror activities, says BJP leader H Raja. Family Man Season 2 also projects Tamil Nadu in a Bad light. Kindly take a stringent action and request you to ban the movie.#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/RJw8tpgD5O — நிகரன் (@nikaran_ntk) May 19, 2021

Twitter User Asks Makers To Be Ethical

Dear Indian movie directors and actors, you have successfully made the word 'Muslim' synonymous to terrorists and helped RW. Now, Do you want the same with Tamils? Be ethical. Be Responsible. #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils@PrimeVideoIN @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj — மணிவண்ணன் (@Maathira20) May 19, 2021

What Do You Think?

Family man season 2 trailer speaks about unexpected coalition between ISI and LTTE rebels and Attack our mother land Chennai. That was completely false story line. Already Tamils voice were squeezed to tell our history. Hence ban that untruth history#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils — அகிலன் (@Akilan_Tamilan) May 19, 2021

Did You Know?

Did you know what? We Tamils suffering a lot from 1953 to till date of sinhala racism and facist government. How can you picturize us as a terrorist.? #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/siujq9PzsY@rajndk @PrimeVideoIN @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/uH7vgk9b5i — வேளாண் பெருங்குடி (@Dirdinesh1498) May 19, 2021

