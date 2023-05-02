The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the plea of stay on The Kerala Story's release. And the petitioner has been asked to approach appropriate forum. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story follows the journey of four female college students in Kerala who become part of Islamic State. The Kerala Story: Muslim Youth League Leader Offers Rs 1 Crore Prize Award To Prove Adah Sharma-Starrer’s Claim That 32,000 Women From the State Joined ISIS.

View TKS Update Here:

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on release of movie “The Kerala Story”, asks petitioner to approach appropriate forum — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2023

