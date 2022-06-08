Dwayne Johnson teased fans with an exciting surprise ahead of the trailer release of Black Adam. As The Rock shared a new poster that gives us the best look yet at DC’s iconic supervillain. The caption on the picture reads, 'The World Needed a Hero, It Got Black Adam.' Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives a Menacing Stare in This New Look From His Upcoming DC Film (View Pic).

Black Adam Poster:

The world needed a hero It got Black Adam World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ drops TOMORROW. Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack@SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/Df8qsfX95l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)