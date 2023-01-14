Bella Ramsey has revealed that she is gender-fluid and uses all pronouns. The actress popularly known for her roles in Game of Thrones and The Last of Us stated, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me she or her and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me he it was a bit exciting.” The 19-year-old also revealed, “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.” Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Bella Ramsey Comes Out As Gender Fluid

#TheLastOfUs and #GameOfThrones star Bella Ramsey comes out as gender fluid: “I guess my gender has always been very fluid… Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.” pic.twitter.com/mjc4O81EHr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)