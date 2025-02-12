TikTok star Bailey Hutchins has died after a two-year cancer battle at the age of 26. The internet figure, who was also known as Healing With Bailey, passed away on February 7 following a long battle with colon cancer. The sad news of her passing was shared by her husband, Caden Hutchins, in an emotional post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of his Bailey, he wrote, "I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night. She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey. our faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again." Rahul Tiky, 27-Year-Old YouTuber, Dies in Road Accident.

TikToker Bailey Hutchins Loses Battle to Colon Cancer at 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caden Hutchins (@cadenhutchins)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)