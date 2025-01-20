Rahul Tiky, a popular video creator with 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 403K subscribers on YouTube, tragically passed away in a road accident at the age of 27. According to reports, Rahul, who was from Karungalpalayam in Erode, was on his way to pick up his wife from his in-laws’ house in Kavandapadi on the night of January 16. While riding his bike at high speed, he reportedly lost control, crashing into a center median and being dragged for 50 meters. Police reports suggest he was not wearing a helmet, though a relative has disputed this claim. In memory of Rahul, a post was shared on his Instagram, featuring a video tribute remembering him as everyone's ‘Stress Buster.’ RJ Simran Singh Dies by Suicide: Jammu Influencer Ritik Mahajan Doubts Suicide Theory, Says ‘There Is More to This Story!’ (See Post).

YouTuber Rahul Tiky Dies

In Memory of Rahul Tiky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul tiky (@rahultiky)

