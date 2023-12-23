Following its successful theatrical run and widespread acclaim, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey, is set to make its OTT debut. For those eagerly anticipating the opportunity to enjoy this remarkable film from the comfort of their homes, the good news is that 12th Fail will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 29 for all members. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Spills the Beans on 12th Fail, Says ‘Wanted To Make a Story of Hope, Zeal and Willingness To Never Quit’.

12th Fail On OTT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)