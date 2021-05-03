A little glimpse from Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese's upcoming Netflix series 1899 is out! The video does not tell much but only sees a huge voyage in the middle of the sea amidst a mysterious circumstance. The background music also adds to the tension perfectly. Watch.

Check It Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)