Aarya is the popular crime thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, the team is now gearing up for its third season. The actress has shared a video on Instagram and shown all her fans ‘the warmest homecoming’ she received from her Aarya family. Aarya Season 3: Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher Begin Prep With Director Ram Madhvani for the Disney+ Hotstar Show.

Sushmita Sen On Aarya Season 3 Sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

