Abhay is one of the most successful OTT shows starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. The show is returning with its third season and makers are sharing new updates every day to keep the fans engaged. Two new posters of Divya Agarwal and Tanuj Virwani were released today and it will only add mystery to what the show and their characters will be all about.

Take A Look At The Posters Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)