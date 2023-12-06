As per reports., Wagle Ki Duniya actress Monaz Mevawalla is set to play Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She will reportedly replace Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who left the show long ago after disputes with the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi. Earlier Many actors, like Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, and others, chose to walk out of the show and were then replaced by some other actors. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversies: From Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi to Munmun Dutta Using Casteist Slur, All The Times TMKOC Made Headlines for Wrong Reasons.

TMKOC Latest Update

