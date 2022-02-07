Star Wars lately has been on a roll with their spinoffs. With great success originating from The Mandalorian to The Book of Boba Fett, there are a few more down the pipeline still left to debut. One of them being Andor, which is a spinoff of Rogue One. With season one still left to debut, we already have an early confirmation for season two from one of Andor's actors, Stellan Skarsgård.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

'Andor' star Stellan Skarsgård says the Star Wars series will get a second season, filming in fall this year S1 doesn't have a release date yet 👀 (via @dagensnyheter, @Collider | https://t.co/kUzabpFKbT) pic.twitter.com/YfvPRo139s — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 7, 2022

