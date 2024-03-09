After the ongoing controversy involving Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, the whole online content creation community seems divided in its opinions. While the majority claim that Elvish Yadav's actions were completely wrong, another section of people support the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, claiming that he was provoked to do so. A day after the altercation, Lockupp contestant and social media personality Anjali Arora shared her thoughts regarding the matter. She took a decisive stand by showing her complete support to Elvish Yadav in the matter. Taking to her Instagram story, Anjali wrote, "Kisi baat ki koi dikkt ni leni we all are with you aise bhot aaye or bhot gaye sabko safaiya dene thodi baithenge ham log. #wesupportelvishyadav" Ashish Chanchlani Reacts to Elvish Yadav-Maxtern Controversy on His X, Calls It ‘Darkest Day for YouTube India’.

Check Out Anjali Arora’s Insta Story Here:

Anjali Arora on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

