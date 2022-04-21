Teenage singer Anjali Gaikwad, who was a contestant on Indian Idol 12, has been accused of carrying a scam on Instagram. Popular Twitter influencer known as 'Harami Pandey' has revealed a few screenshots, where Anjali's PR company allegedly tried to pull a fast one on him in the guise of an ad campaign, and then asked him to put their email id in his account. This would enable them to access his account through Password Recovery option. Whether the singer's account is hacked, or is some scam is really being run from her account, we have to wait and find out once she delivers a statement. Indian Idol 12: Fans Lash Out at Makers After They Chop Off Pawandeep Rajan’s Second Performance From The Latest Episode.

Check Out His Tweets Below:

Instagram pe alag scam chal raha hai. Kehte hain paise denge ads post karne ka, phir kehte hain apne account mei unka email address daalo register karne ke liye. Don’t fall prey to this. Saavdhaan rahiye, satark rahiye. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2022

Here's What Happened...

lol Indian Idol contestant trying to trick people on Instagram from verified account. pic.twitter.com/k879RX3ErI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

The Start of the Conversation...

I don’t think so. 14 April se conversation chal rahi hai. Agar hacked hai to verified account Instagram jaldi action le leta hai upon reporting. pic.twitter.com/owFqeDAbTV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

Here's How The Scam Works...

bhai email id daalo account mein, yeh log password recovery karke change kar lenge — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

