Actress Ankita Lokhande, who made it till the Top 5 but did not take the trophy home, spoke about her journey in the show and also thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. A day after the finale, Ankita, who was the second person to be evicted in the grand finale, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and pictures from the grand finale stage. Ankita Lokhande Gets Uncomfortable As Paps Click Pavitra Rishta Actress After Her Bigg Boss 17 Defeat (Watch Video).

She wrote: “A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity.”After the grand finale, faced a mob of fans and media in distress after her eviction. Ankita gracefully left the show, expressing no regrets and emphasisng the importance of family. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Finally Reveals WHY She Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput on the Controversial Reality Show.

Ankita Lokhande's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui made it till the top two. However, it was Munawar, who took home the trophy along with Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).