Ankita Lokhande has turned into the iconic Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as she shared a video giving a house tour along with introducing fans to her fam. In the clip, Ankita in a saree introduces her sass, jeth, pati Vicky Jain among others to her admirers in Smriti Irani style. She also tagged Irani and Ekta Kapoor in the post. Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh’s ZEE5 Show Is All About Faith in Love and Second Chances (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

