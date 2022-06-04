Anusha Dandekar shared a series of pictures with a cute baby girl named Sahara and speculations started doing rounds citing that she has adopted the munchkin. Well, Anushka has clarified saying that she is not Sahara’s mother, but her godmother. The cutie pie the daughter of her friend Zoha. Take a look at the posts below: Sushmita Sen Quashes Rumours On Her ‘Adopted Son’, Shares How She’s Related To The Baby Boy With A Cute Picture Post.

Anusha Dandekar With Her God-Daughter Sahara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

The Godma Clarifies

Sahara With Her Mom And Grandma

