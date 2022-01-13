On Wednesday evening there were pictures of Sushmita Sen along with her girls, Alisah and Renee, which went viral. But there was also pictures of a cute baby boy posing along with them. Speculations started doing rounds that Sushmita has adopted a third child and that is her baby boy. Well, the actress has quashed all the rumours with a cute picture post. She has revealed that the baby boy is her godson, Amadeus, and the lady in the picture is his mother Sreejaya. Has Sushmita Sen Adopted Her Third Child? Actress' Pictures with the Little Kid Along With Daughters Renee and Alisah Go Viral.

Sushmita Sen’s Godson Amadeus

Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!😅❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) 🤗😁 pic.twitter.com/H4bwnPph7f — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)