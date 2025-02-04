The Next on Netflix event was a star-studded affair where the streaming giant unveiled its exciting line-up for 2025, featuring highly anticipated projects across various genres. Among the highlights was the launch of Rana Naidu Season 2, which took an unexpected turn when actor Arjun Rampal suffered a minor injury while making his dramatic entrance. As part of the event, Arjun attempted to break through a sugar glass pane to step onto the stage. However, the glass shattered on him, leaving him with a bleeding finger. Videos circulating on social media shows Arjun brushing off the incident and continuing with the event. ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 Teaser: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati Reunite for ‘One Last Job’, Arjun Rampal Joins As the New Nemesis (Watch Video).

Arjun Rampal Gets Injured During ‘Rana Naidu S2’ Launch

