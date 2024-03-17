Actress Asmita Sood is enjoying her honeymoon with her husband, Siddh Mehta, after their wedding earlier this year. She recently posted a picture on Instagram from their time at Tokoriki Island Resort. The couple was captured in the photo, sharing a lip lock in a backdrop of serene beauty. Asmita captioned the photo with "Salty hair..love in the air.." portraying their blissful time together. Asmita and Siddh married in Goa on February 2. Asmita Sood Ties the Knot With Siddh Mehta! Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Shares Wedding Pics on Instagram.

Asmita Sood And Siddh Mehta Lock Lips During Their Honeymoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asmita Sood (@asmita_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)