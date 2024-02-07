Asmita Sood has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Siddh Mehta. The popular television actress shared a few pictures from her wedding ceremony, and they exude a dreamy vibe. The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her traditional bridal ensemble. According to reports, the wedding took place in Goa on February 2. Surbhi Chandna Officially Announces Marriage With Longtime Beau Karan Sharma With Cutesy Post on Insta (View Pics).

Asmita Sood And Siddh Mehta Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asmita Sood (@asmita_s)

