Actress Amandeep Sohi has sadly passed away at a young age due to health issues, including jaundice. Her brother confirmed the news to ETimes, stating that her body couldn't endure the ailments. Meanwhile, Amandeep's sister, Dolly Sohi, who is battling cervical cancer, faced a critical moment but is reported to be stable after receiving emergency care. TV Actress Dolly Sohi Shares Her Bald Look With an Inspiring Message Amid Her Battle With Cancer (See Photo).

Dolly Sohi's Sister Amandeep Sohi Dead

