Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi-starrer "Baarish Aayi Hai" song is finally out! Set against the backdrop of monsoon, the track sees the fresh pair romancing in rain and dialing up hot romance to the 't'. Right from the BGM, the duo's colour co-ordinated outfits to their chemistry, everything sinks quite well. Check out the love melody below. Baarish Aayi Hai Song Out! Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Music Video – WATCH.

Watch "Baarish Aayi Hai" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)