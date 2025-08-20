High drama unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 20, as Opposition MPs protested and tore copies of three bills related to Jammu and Kashmir introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, propose automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, or ministers if jailed for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges. Opposition parties slammed the move as unconstitutional and a ploy to destabilise non-BJP governments. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the incident. "I strongly condemn it, the opposition has crossed the limits of hooliganism. They threw papers and used abusive language...I have never seen such a scene. I condemn this behaviour," BJP MP Ravi Kishan said. Shashi Tharoor Does It Yet Again, ‘Backs’ Controversial Bill Over Disqualification, Says ‘If Somebody Has Made Mistakes, He Should Not Be Minister’.

Jammu and Kashmir Related Bills Torn, Thrown Towards Amit Shah

#WATCH | Copies of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 torn and thrown towards HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. The House adjourned till 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/sLyLSHC3wt — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

BJP Says ‘Gundagardi Ki Hadd Kar Di’

#WATCH Delhi | BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, "I strongly condemn it, the opposition has crossed the limits of hooliganism. They threw papers and used abusive language...I have never seen such a scene. I condemn this behaviour" https://t.co/pesA2MdnHd pic.twitter.com/qcrqVxlLlw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

