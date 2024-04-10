Sony SAB's upcoming show Badall Pe Paon Hai recently unveiled its first promo, sparking audience interest. The show stars Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, promising a captivating story about overcoming struggles. We'll see her character navigate life's challenges, potentially including a journey from a rural village to bustling city. While the exact release date remains under wraps, creators Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have generated buzz with this intriguing glimpse into the show. Mata Ki Mahima: This Navratri, Ishara Brings New Show Invoking Hope and Faith Starring Pari Sharma and Monalisa (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Badall Pe Paon Hai Promo:

Zindagi se jisse kam nahi maangna, kaha milega Bani ko apne hisse ka aasmaan? Jald hi dekhiye, Badall Pe Paon Hai, sirf Sony SAB par. #BadallPePaonHai@sargun_mehta @_ravidubey pic.twitter.com/xPAIRV39ED — SAB TV (@sabtv) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)