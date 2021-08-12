It's official! As Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achche Lagte Hai 2. The makers dropped the first promo of the daily soap and it looks fabulous. The OG show Bade Achche Lagte Hai saw Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as the leads. The new show will air on Sony TV.

Bade Achche Lagte Hai 2 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

