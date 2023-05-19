The wait is finally over, as Sony TV's popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is releasing this May. The makers dropped an official first promo of BALH 3 online which sees Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya adorably chit-chatting and pulling each other's leg. The season three of BALH comes to your TV screen on May 25. Disha Parmar Confirms Returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 in New Avatar!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Release Date:

