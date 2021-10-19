Being the Ricardos teaser is out! The biographical film stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, who are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos. The teaser video brings a glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film will take audience into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)