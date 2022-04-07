Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3. The couple shared the good news on social media that they were blessed with a baby boy. Now pictures of the newbie parents and their newborn have surfaced online which they can be seen posing for the paparazzi outside the hospital. The parents are heading home with their son and their happiness can clearly be seen.

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa With Their Newborn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Ahead (@indiaaheadnews)

The Happy Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bally's Entertainment (@ballysentertainment)

