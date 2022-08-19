Bharti Singh and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating their son Laksh aka Gola's first Janmashtami in the most adorable way. As the comedienne-host posted a video on Instagram that sees her son dressed as a little Krishna. In the clip, Haarsh could be seen playing with the newborn and showering kisses. Indeed, the cutest video ever! Mommy Bharti Singh Shares First Picture of Her Baby Boy, Calls Him Lifeline!

