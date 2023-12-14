Comedian Bharti Singh caught attention during her recent city outing, donning a vibrant pink kurti with her hair tied back. While seated in her car, she received a compliment from a photographer who remarked, "You look good without makeup." Bharti, appreciative of the gesture, then checked her appearance through her phone's camera and expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for their kind words. Check out the video below! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: NCB Files 200-Page Chargesheet Against the Couple.

Check Bharti's Interaction With Paparazzo

