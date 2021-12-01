Ahead of Money Heist's Season 2 Part 5 release, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has met the popular Spanish show's cast in Madrid and this includes Professor (Álvaro Morte), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Raquel (Itziar Ituño) and Tokyo 'Úrsula Corberó'. Bhuvan is seen smiling with La Casa De Papel stars and in one pic he even hugs Berlin. He adds a witty caption to these pics that read "Gave them ideas on how to kill Arturo"

Bhuvan Bam Meets Money Heist Stars in Madrid

