In an exciting WWE Raw Monday night Seth Rollins and Naomi are set for appearances ahead of the Clash in Paris. Becky Lynch is set to take on Natalya in Women's Intercontinental Championship. Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, IVO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, Penta and Xavier Woods will also be in action. The WWE RAW Monday night is set to be hosted at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and has a scheduled start time of 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 19. Although fans will not have the live telecast viewing option on their TV channels, they can get the live streaming viewing option on Netflix, in exchange of a subscription fee. WWE RAW Tonight, August 18: Seth Rollins and Naomi to Make Appearances, Becky Lynch vs Natalya and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW On Netflix.

WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)