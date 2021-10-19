The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are trying their best to churn the highest TRP for the show. As after no elimination in the previous week, in a shocking twist, we hear that tonight (October 19) Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya will be evicted from the Salman Khan reality show. This decision to eliminate the two girls will be taken by the housemates.

