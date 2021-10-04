Raqesh Bapat who formed a close connection with Shamita Shetty inside Bigg Boss OTT house wished her luck for Bigg Boss 15 via a romantic reel on Instagram. The TV actor shared a video of him along with Shamita (ShaRa) which sees the two blushing and walking on Ranjha song from Shershaah. Not to miss, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's comment on the post.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

