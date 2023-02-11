It's just a day to go for Bigg Boss 16 winner to be announced. Amidst this, Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur dropped a video on her Insta urging all to vote for him. "Itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult," she could be seen saying in the clip for BB 16 finalist Shalin. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex To Marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March.

Dalljiet Kaur's Vote Appeal for Shalin Bhanot:

Thank You #DalljietKaur for your support 🙏🥰❤ This has to be the best answer to all the fake narratives & allegations set by everyone on #ShalinBhanot Voting appeal for Shalin done by his ex wife Daljeet..Respect❤🙏#ShalinKiSena#ShalinIsTheBoss#VoteForShalin #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/IoY9sBfqeJ — MJ (@muktajha09) February 10, 2023

