The latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 confirms that Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer is part of Colors TV's controversial reality show. Well, the video does not reveal the face of the actress but she can be heard singing 'imli ka buta beri ka ped' song, which makes it quite evident who she is. Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui Denies Being Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show During Instagram Live!

Sumbul Touqeer in Bigg Boss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)