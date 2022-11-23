Whether Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are faking their relationship on the show is something fans have been debating for long. Now former BB contestant and actress Kashmera Shah has shared a video clip on Twitter where Tina is seen hugging Shalin, and then the former clearly glances back at the camera. Kashmera asks if they knew their hug was being captured, and then says no wonder, people think they are faking it. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s Family Members To Make an Appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode!

Did #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDutta just hug and look at the camera to see whether they were being captured? No wonder people think you guys are faking it. #pakdegaye #biggboss16 @ColorsTV @justvoot pic.twitter.com/gn15BN0TpV — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)