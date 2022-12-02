Bigg Boss 16’s recent promo showcased a fall out between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahuwalia. While Nimrit went guns blazing accusing him of making fun of her health condition, Shalin tried explaining her that he was talking about himself. Everyone began blaming Shalin for Nimrit's panic attack or even for attacking her for her mental illness history as she's discussed on the show. Now, netizens have come together to support him. Bigg Boss 16: Aam Janta To Enter the Show; Will Confront Shalin Bhanot on His True Feelings for Tina Datta – Reports.

Take a look:

Fake mudda

By the way, #ShalinBhanot didn't say to Nimrit 😂 She created fake mudda for her future content#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 1, 2022

Fans of Shalin are trolling Nimrit

#ShalinBhanot has mental issues and he has confessed that even before nimrit. How came she made it all about herself! Usne puche tuje ky issues hai and bande ne issue bata dia toh vo b uspe backfire kar gae🙌🏼 waaaaah #BigBoss16 — ᴰᵃᵐᵒⁿ⛓ (@game_slayer_9) December 1, 2022

A netizen justifies Shalin

Yar #ShalinBhanot fazool mai phas gaya hai. He didn’t say it to Nimmo like that! Ajeeb! Mental issues walaye apnaye ghar raho #biggboss16 — FreakOfTheFandoms (@FandomFreak_) December 1, 2022

A social media user is of the opinion that Nimrit is playing her sympathy card

Sympathy card activated by Nimmo aunty.#ShalinBhanot didn't maked fun of her at all. Shalin was talking about himself.shalin you were completely right.Thankyou #AnkitGupta for speaking truth .#bb16 #biggboss pic.twitter.com/GsL85ugkup — Aujla Sahab 👑 (@aujlaSahab_) December 1, 2022

Nimrit is overacting, say fans

Ankitgpta told #ShalinBhanot was not at fault..this overacting nimrit and her chela shiv #BB16 — Utweetiz (@rashpratik) December 1, 2022

